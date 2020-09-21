‘Ride on Cannon’ event honoring 5-year-old boy fatally shot in N.C.

‘Ride on Cannon’ event honoring 5-year-old boy fatally shot in N.C.
Cannon Hinnant (Source: Family of Hinnant)
By Hannah Eason | September 20, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 7:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community will honor a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike during a memorial event on Saturday.

The “Ride on Cannon” memorial event is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Harry G. Daniel Park.

Cannon Hinnant was shot to death at point-blank range while riding his bike in Wilson, North Carolina, and more than $766,000 was raised for his family. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the August incident.

The public event, created through Facebook, already has the interest of more than 150 people.

The event’s page states that there will be a bike raffle. Every child will get a free ticket for a chance to win a bike. Live music, kids karaoke, food trucks and vendors will also be in attendance, the page states.

Harry G. Daniel Park is at 6600 Whitepine Road. For more information on the event, visit this link.

