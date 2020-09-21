Redshirt Freshman QB Bryson Lucero to start for UAB vs. South Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Head Coach Bill Clark confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman quarterback Bryson Lucero will start against South Alabama as Tyler Johnston recovers from a shoulder injury.
“Tyler Johnston will be out for four to eight weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered against Miami. He’s extremely tough,” Clark said Monday.
Lucero took some snaps against Central Arkansas and Miami, but this will be his first start for the Blazers.
“He reminds me of Tom Brady of how he’s always in the film room, Like I’ll come in and try and get some food at 9 p.m. and he’ll still be in the film room. He takes it real serious,” said UAB tight end Hayden Pittman.
“He has that leadership, he’s real vocal, everything that he does, he does it to the fullest, he has that it factor,” added UAB defensive end Alex Wright.
UAB is coming off a bye week and is 1-1 on the season. The Blazers will travel to Mobile to face South Alabama Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.