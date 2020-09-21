Mother loses two daughters to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s more than just a number to thousands of loved ones in the United States. The country has nearly 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. It has left some families heartbroken knowing a loved one was taken too soon.
The pain is all too real for Mellie Niece Dudley. The Montgomery mother lost a 54-year-old daughter Phylliss Floyd in July then her 58-year-old daughter Angela Lowery in the last week.
Mrs. Dudley will tell you this disease is real and you need to do all you can to protect yourself and family.
“She was put on a ventilator after a week. We thought she was stable, but she got worse and she passed away on September 15,” Dudley said.
Both women leave behind grandchildren and family. Dudley said both women with healthcare experience tried to protect themselves from the infectious disease.
“They wore their masks. They wore their gloves and my daughter, Dr. Lowery, would have to wear two masks when she had to go to work. They protected themselves, but they got it and God took them from me,” Dudley said.
Dudley said her daughters would want others to continue to protect themselves by wearing masks still. Dudley becomes upset when she sees those not taking the proper safety steps to keep themselves safe.
“I see people all the time not wearing a mask. If I’m having to go out for something important, I stay away from them. This stuff is real. It’s real. I can prove it by my two daughters,” Dudley said.
Mrs. Dudley is now helping to take care of her oldest daughter’s husband. She is surrounded by family, but her message and pain is clear - take care of yourself out there.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.