More than 150 Birmingham Public Library employees get furloughed due to financial shortfall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of employees at the Birmingham Public Library are temporarily out of work because of a financial shortfall caused by COVID-19.
On Monday, the executive director of the library system said it was a difficult decision to make.
On Friday, September 25, 158 Birmingham Public Library employees will be furloughed indefinitely.
“It was not an easy decision, but it was indeed necessary to exercise physical responsibility on limited resources for the remaining physical year,” said Floyd Council, Executive Director of the library system.
The cuts were made due to a city financial shortfall of $63 million caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on the chopping block - the Eastwood Branch Library.
The remaining 18 library locations will remain open, for now.
“Our staff have exercised passionate, passionate, passionate work to serve this community. So, it comes as a very, very unusual thing, you know, when our staff has to face the music that because of funding loss there are furloughs,” Council said.
Council said the Central Library in downtown Birmingham will re-open to the public for in-person service beginning October 1, and curbside service will continue at the four regional libraries.
“The first floor will have service, computer usage, and as I will say - as all public libraries are doing around the country - we have to reopen using safety protocols for COVID and in many cases most library systems are allowing opening to the building, but there’s a limited time during which patrons will actually be able to be in the buildings,” Council explained.
When the mayor first announced furloughs, he said those affected will have access to health care insurance for up to three months and they can start applying for unemployment benefits starting the day after their last paycheck, which will be two weeks from Friday.
