Former state Sen. David Burkette receives suspended jail sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Sen. David Burkette entered a guilty plea Monday for a Fair Campaign Practices Act violation. Montgomery District Judge Tiffany McCord handed down a suspended 30 day jail sentence, court-supervised probation, and a fine for the misdemeanor offense.
During the hearing, state prosecutor Jasper Roberts said Burkette violated the FCPA by depositing $3,625 dollars of campaign funds in his personal checking account while running for Montgomery City Council between 2015-2016.
“Candidates for public office at the state, county and municipal levels must comply with the State’s Fair Campaign Practices Act,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Personally profiting from campaign funds erodes public confidence in the system and will not be tolerated.”
Burkette resigned from office in early September as a condition of the plea agreement. With this plea, the state will not pursue further charges against him.
Burkette’s attorney, Al Agricola, asked the judge not to impose jail time due to residual health issues that stem from a massive stroke in 2018. The state did not make a sentencing recommendation.
When asked if he had any final words before the sentenced was imposed, Burkette tearfully stated, “Thank God I’m still here.”
Burkette will be under court-supervised probation until he pays off the fine, which he’s expected to do in a year.
