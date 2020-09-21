FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing cloud cover; Watching Tropical Storm Beta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! You might need a light jacket if you step outside this morning. We are seeing many spots in the mid to upper 50s along and north of I-20. Areas to the south remain cool and refreshing with temperatures in the lower 60s.
First Alert AccuTrack shows us dry this morning with some cloud cover moving across the area. The clouds are associated with Tropical Storm Beta that is spinning off the coast of Texas this morning. We should remain dry this afternoon with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain very comfortable today with highs in the mid 70s. Plan for easterly winds today at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. If you have plans to be out later this evening, you might need a light jacket as temperatures dip into the 60s after the sun sets.
Tuesday’s Forecast: You’ll likely need a light jacket tomorrow morning. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid 50s with some spots in far east Alabama dropping into the lower 50s. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We will continue to see easterly winds at 5-10 mph. We could see some moisture try to spread into our southwestern counties tomorrow, but I think it will be too dry to support any measurable rainfall. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out for Greene, Hale, Bibb, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties tomorrow.
Tropical Storm Beta: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Beta spinning off the coast of Texas. Beta has sustained winds around 50 mph and is slowly moving to the west-northwest at 5 mph. Satellite is showing a disorganized storm with just a little bit of storms developing near the center. Most of the moisture is displaced to the north and east of the system. It is forecast to make landfall tonight near Port Lavaca, Texas. The storm is forecast to slowly turn to the northeast and approach Louisiana by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will weaken and eventually dissipate while over land, but it is forecast to bring moisture into our area by Wednesday evening and into Thursday.
First Alert For Evening Showers Wednesday: The first half of Wednesday will likely remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Moisture from the remnants of Beta will begin to move into western Alabama by the evening hours. Temperatures are forecast to start in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chance mainly west of I-65 at 40%. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the likelihood to see rain across Central Alabama Thursday and Friday. With plenty of cloud cover and high rain chances around 70%, temperatures will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain will likely be off and on throughout the day, so you will definitely need the umbrella. There is a chance we could see an area of heavy rainfall that could produce minor flooding in parts of North and Central Alabama. It remains too early to determine exactly where that band of heavy rain could set up as of today. Hopefully, we will be able to get a better idea on the overall setup by tomorrow and Wednesday.
Weekend Forecast: We will likely hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to trend a little warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Morning lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. With plenty of tropical moisture around, humidity levels will remain high across Central Alabama with dew points approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Potential Rainfall Totals: Forecast rainfall totals could add up around 2-4 inches over the next five to seven days. While flooding is not likely across the area, I can’t rule out the potential to see isolated flash flooding should heavy rain fall in a short period of time. It’ll be something to watch over the next couple of days. Thursday remains our best chance to see rain across Central Alabama.
