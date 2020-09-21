FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing cloud cover; Watching Tropical Storm Beta

First Alert For Evening Showers Wednesday: The first half of Wednesday will likely remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Moisture from the remnants of Beta will begin to move into western Alabama by the evening hours. Temperatures are forecast to start in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chance mainly west of I-65 at 40%. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the likelihood to see rain across Central Alabama Thursday and Friday. With plenty of cloud cover and high rain chances around 70%, temperatures will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain will likely be off and on throughout the day, so you will definitely need the umbrella. There is a chance we could see an area of heavy rainfall that could produce minor flooding in parts of North and Central Alabama. It remains too early to determine exactly where that band of heavy rain could set up as of today. Hopefully, we will be able to get a better idea on the overall setup by tomorrow and Wednesday.