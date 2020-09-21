Dixie Beer enlisting the public’s help in its renaming efforts

“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together. Our name must speak to the diversity of the city we call home as we encourage unity and inclusivity in New Orleans and across the country,” said Jim Birch, General Manager of Dixie Brewery. “When we restored brewing production in 2019, we wanted to speak to the resiliency of New Orleans. This year, we can speak to that resiliency even further, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone to the table in our endeavor to rename Dixie.”