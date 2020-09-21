Calhoun Co. first responders deployed to areas affected by Hurricane Sally

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A team of approximately 20 Calhoun County first responders from law enforcement and fire services were deployed Sunday to areas affected by Hurricane Sally.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says public safety professionals from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, Anniston Fire Department, and Oxford Fire Department responded to a request for mutual aid assistance from Baldwin County.
The EMA says that the law enforcement personnel will be providing support to Orange Beach Police Department through security, manning checkpoints, conducting traffic control, and serving as emergency dispatchers. The fire service personnel will be working in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach providing fire suppression, rescue and emergency medical services.
The EMA continues to support the efforts as necessary.
