Boaz mother charged with child abuse of 3-year-old

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Boaz mother is charged with child abuse.
Meagan Leigh Thompson, 29, was arrested September 18 according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Thompson and her ex-boyfriend share custody of their 3-year-old child. Deputies say Thompson had the child for a week and when the child was returned to the father he noticed extreme bruises on the child’s bottom side.
The incident was reported to the Department of Human Resources by the hospital. The child is currently with the father.
Deputies said Thompson admitted to spanking the child.
Thompson was placed in the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 dollar bond with conditions of no contact with the victim nor any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 12. Thompson will also be monitored by Etowah County Community Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.