Birmingham Water Works helps utility after Hurricane Sally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crew from Birmingham Water Works traveled south to help a utility along the Gulf Coast recover from Hurricane Sally and the massive damage it caused.
A BWWB spokesperson said on Friday, September 18, a crew took three generators and related wiring, one trash pump and hoses, and a supply of fuel for the generators to Fairhope Water as they continue to restore services.
The City of Fairhope Public Utilities had major damage to its water, sewer, and power assets caused by Hurricane Sally. The utility serves approximately 20,000 water and sewer customers within Baldwin County.
Due to the loss of power and flooding of the area, their city is experiencing major leaks and low to no water pressure.
Birmingham Water Works said they are happy to help our neighboring water utilities and communities in times of need.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.