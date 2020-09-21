Art is in the air

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An art show in Northwest Alabama is currently displaying over sixty works from artists from all over the state.
These artists have a special technique and produce a type of painting which hearkens back to the work of European Masters like Monet and Renoir.
“There’s a French term for Open Air, Plein Air. It’s all this vibrant color. There’s a sense of peace that comes with that,” says Plein Air Artist Amy Peterson. “I don’t know that most of us had been to Hamilton. It wasn’t on our radar. Then we got up here and said. When can we come back?”
One of the event organizers Andrea Clement Harbison is a fan of the Alabama Plein Artists and is responsible for inviting them to Marion county.
“I was watching their schedule for their Bicentennial Exhibit and there wasn’t anything on the northwestern side of the state and I called and asked if we could be that location because we had just finished the New City Hall and I knew that we had the Gallery space and it fit perfectly, and so we were one of their stops during the Bicentennial, and the artists came and painted outdoors and brought their art work with them and they wanted to come back this year.”
The ongoing health concerns, however, meant some changes for this year’s event.
“Artists and I corresponded with e-mail and kind of brainstormed an idea of doing this sort of paint-in where they would paint in studio the locations that we had planned for them to paint in person outdoors. Amy had discussed featuring hometowns and so I journeyed to different communities and hometowns and took photographs of downtown and shops and different farms. The artists were able to virtually tour our community.”
The Home Sweet Hometown Exhibit is on display through November at the Historic Hamilton City Hall.
As Andrea notes, “Things can be accomplished with creative solutions and bring a bright spot to these trying days.”
