Alabama continues prep for season opener vs. Missouri

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football continued its game week preparations Monday for their season opener at Missouri this weekend.
Head coach Nick Saban along with Dylan Moses and DeVonta Smith spoke with the media Monday before the Crimson Tide put in a two-hour session at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
The Crimson Tide also released their depth chart for Missouri. Quarterback Mac Jones replaces Tua Tagovailoa this season. Smith said he’s worked a lot with Jones over the past couple of months and he’s emerged as a leader.
“Me, Mac, and a lot of receivers have worked extra hours to get the connection down, getting the timing down. Mac, he understands the importance of being a starting quarterback and the things he has to do and he’s come a very long way,” Smith said.
Alabama and Missouri kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m. central time.
