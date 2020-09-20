Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Through the early morning hours the left over moisture has continued to shift further south as drier, cooler northwesterly winds continue pushing into the area. This will mean more limited cloud cover for today as a ridge of high pressure continues building strength to the north and west. This will continue providing drier air as winds become more easterly. The system will push rain chances to the south with the nearest rain today likely along the Louisiana coast.