Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Through the early morning hours the left over moisture has continued to shift further south as drier, cooler northwesterly winds continue pushing into the area. This will mean more limited cloud cover for today as a ridge of high pressure continues building strength to the north and west. This will continue providing drier air as winds become more easterly. The system will push rain chances to the south with the nearest rain today likely along the Louisiana coast.
Our conditions will become mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds to the south and bring pleasant afternoon temperatures along with lower dew points area-wide. The area of high pressure will continue building through the beginning of the week which will help steer Tropical Storm Beta northwest toward Texas and allow the deeper moisture associated with the storm west of the area through Tuesday.
The area of high pressure will begin to break down by mid-week as Beta approaches from the west bringing higher rain chances beginning Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will remain likely through the end of the week although the potential energy will increase by Friday bringing a better chance for a few thunderstorms for the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.