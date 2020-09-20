South Alabama counties approved for FEMA assistance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Certain counties in Alabama have been approved for individual and public assistance from FEMA to help recover from Hurricane Sally’s damage.
Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties were approved for both individual and public assistance.
Gov. Ivey released the following statement:
“When I was on the coast Friday, it was clear that there has been significant damage, and people are in need of relief. My Office has been working on putting in the request for individual and public assistance to help bring the needed aid, and I appreciate FEMA for quickly delivering to the people of Alabama. Being approved for individual and public assistance is an important step in the recovery process. Coastal Alabama, we are with you the whole way!”
