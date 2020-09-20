Man found shot to death early Sunday morning in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Police said they received a Shot Spotter call of one round fired in the 300 block of 72nd Street North around 2:05 a.m.
Officers from East Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim unresponsive lying on the curb near the road.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone who has information about this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division at 205-254-1764.
