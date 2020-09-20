Free homework help for Birmingham City School students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, September 21, students with Birmingham City Schools can get extra help with homework.
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Community Center remains closed to the public due to COVID-19, which means students miss out on extra help with school assignments.
To help solve the problem, HABD is assisting students virtually.
Staff will be available via Zoom to assist Birmingham City Schools students ages 6 – 18 years old.
HABD’s Armon Matthews says we know things can be stressful for parents and youth dealing with situations they’ve never experienced before.
“We want to connect with our residents holistically and cover every aspect that we can so we can help them get through this,” said Matthews.
Head here for more information. To join the Zoom meeting use ID: 936 1905 8508 and password: 198278.
