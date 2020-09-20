Birmingham Public Library furloughs 158 employees following financial impact of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Public Library has announced the furlough of 158 full and part time employees in response to the city’s $63 million budget shortfall caused by COVID-19
BPL Executive Director Floyd Council said the decision was not easy, but was necessary to move to a reduced staffing model and be fiscally responsible to City of Birmingham taxpayers.
“It is with sad disappointment that Library Administration had to recommend to the Library Board of Trustees for the approval to furlough 158 of our valuable employees,” Council said." During these difficult COVID-19 and challenging economic times, public libraries and BPL are more relevant and needed now than ever before."
It was also announced that the Central LIbrary downtown will re-open for in person service starting October 1.
Regional curbside service will continue, but all other library branch locations will remain closed for now.
Visit bplonilnenews.blogspot.com for more information on how curbside services.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.