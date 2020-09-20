Birmingham hosting supply drive for victims of Hurricane Sally

Christian Service Mission will transport the donations to south Alabama, which was hit hard by Hurricane Sally. (Source: City of Orange Beach/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | September 20, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 9:34 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for those affected by Hurricane Sally.

It will start Tuesday September 22 and go through Thursday September 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Boutwell Auditorium.

Christian Service Mission will transport the donations to south Alabama, which was hit hard by Hurricane Sally.

Items needed:

  • Bottled water
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Flashlights and batteries
  • Canned goods
  • Diapers and baby wipes
  • Baby food
  • Comfort foods
  • First aid kits
  • Paper plates
  • Plastic cutlery kits
  • Non-electronic can openers
  • Electrical tape
  • Paper
  • Pencils
  • Whistles
  • Aluminum foil
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Wipes
  • Cloth masks
  • Laundry detergent
  • Chlorine bleach
  • Heavy duty garbage bags
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Work gloves
  • Cold packs
  • Scissors

