Birmingham hosting supply drive for victims of Hurricane Sally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for those affected by Hurricane Sally.
It will start Tuesday September 22 and go through Thursday September 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Boutwell Auditorium.
Christian Service Mission will transport the donations to south Alabama, which was hit hard by Hurricane Sally.
Items needed:
- Bottled water
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Flashlights and batteries
- Canned goods
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Baby food
- Comfort foods
- First aid kits
- Paper plates
- Plastic cutlery kits
- Non-electronic can openers
- Electrical tape
- Paper
- Pencils
- Whistles
- Aluminum foil
- Hand sanitizer
- Wipes
- Cloth masks
- Laundry detergent
- Chlorine bleach
- Heavy duty garbage bags
- Feminine hygiene products
- Work gloves
- Cold packs
- Scissors
