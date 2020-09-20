B’ham Police respond to two nearby shootings; 1 woman found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred within minutes of each other, one of which left a woman dead.
Officers arrived first at the scene of 4th Ct West where there was a shooting, and a juvenile suffering from unknown injuries. The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
While on the scene of 4th Ct West, Officers heard several rounds of gunshots nearby. They arrived at Graymont Ave West to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was discovered nearby also suffering from a gunshot wound, They were transported to an area hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.