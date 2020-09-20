Alabama State Fair adds extra security measures after night of chaos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State fair is ramping up security after a night of violence that caused the fair to be evacuated and close early.
“All of the sudden, a bunch of police officers just come over here barging and like shooing us away,” September 19th fair guest Detaisa Herron said. "I was pretty scared. When we were in line, I just wanted a funnel cake, and I thought we were going to get arrested or something for just standing in line.”
Around 10 o’clock Saturday night, September 19th, multiple fights broke out at the state fair and police shut it down early.
“There were no guns," State Fair Director Mark Lovell said. "There were no guns shot. They were just young people. They were kids, they are running and acting silly, and some of the running made other people nervous thinking something was going on.”
Lovell said the sudden fighting led to confusion and fear.
“You had a handful of youth that I believe intentionally wanted to stir up people,” Lovell said. “Probably 15 to 20 different individual young guys and girls that kind of led the fighting to get it going to more than it really was."
Birmingham Police did not confirm if any weapons were involved. Lovell said he doesn’t believe any weapons were inside, because they have metal detectors at the door.
“We probably confiscated on Saturday, maybe 50 to 100 knives," Lovell said. “We had four of five folks who had to take their guns back to the car. Some of them had permits so it’s not like they were illegal weapons.”
Lovell is adding in more security measures to keep guests safe . He said anyone under the age of 18 must now come with an adult.
“You have to be accompanied by an adult if you are under the age of 18,” Lovell said. "18 and under. No one can be unaccompanied without an adult. If you’re 14 years old, you got to come with your parents.”
Lovell said they have now added private security and police and sheriffs.
“They are now at the ticket box, at the entrance, where you come through the scanners, different locations and then we have some roaming," Lovell said. "Come with an adult and have a good time.”
The fair is still set to continue for the next week, the last night is on Sunday, September 27th.
