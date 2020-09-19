WBRC Sideline: Week 3 scores

By WBRC Staff | September 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:50 PM

Addison 22, Winston County 6

Alexandria 38, Corner 14

Aliceville 40, Cold Springs 7

American Christian Academy 56, Bibb County 13

Appalachian 56, Coosa Christian 15

Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27

Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0

B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18

Berry 38, Marion County 12

Boaz 38, Sardis 0

Briarwood Christian 28, Huffman 16

Brilliant 27, South Lamar 8

Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7

Bullock County 32, B.T. Washington 22

Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8

Carroll-Ozark 46, Headland 20

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beulah 7

Center Point 56, Moody 14

Central - Clay County 51, Beauregard 6

Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21

Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12

Cherokee County 48, White Plains 12

Clarke Prep 28, Autauga Academy 14

Clay-Chalkville 38, Minor 33

Colbert County 24, Hatton 16

Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31

Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6

DAR 59, Westminster Christian Academy 54

Dade County, Ga. 44, Cedar Bluff 13

Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Christian 18

Demopolis 48, Shelby County 20

Deshler 26, Brooks 7

East Lawrence 42, Danville 0

East Limestone 42, Brewer 0

Elba 56, Cottonwood 6

Etowah 24, Ashville 0

Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7

Fairfield 13, John Carroll Catholic 7

Fairview 28, West Point 27

Fayette County 26, Oak Grove 7

Florence def. Bob Jones, forfeit

Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6

G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6

Gadsden 31, Spain Park 17

Gardendale 42, Jasper 0

Geneva 41, Ashford 8

Geneva County 42, Abbeville 30

Georgiana 36, Kinston 26

Glenwood 61, Springwood School 14

Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13

Gordo 53, Haleyville 19

Greensboro 42, Monroe County 0

Grissom 55, Albertville 0

Guntersville 50, Douglas 0

Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12

Handley 32, Cleburne County 0

Hartselle 56, Columbia 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20

Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0

Holt def. Sumter Central High School, forfeit

Holtville 28, Talladega 14

Homewood def. Woodlawn, forfeit

Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7

Hubbertville 57, Meek 28

Hueytown 28, Hillcrest 24

Isabella 39, Verbena 14

Jackson 28, Selma 14

Jacksonville 44, Munford 20

Jacksonville Christian 39, Tuscaloosa Christian School 19

Keith def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Lanett 26, LaFayette 0

Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9

Leeds 19, Hayden 3

Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28

Macon-East 41, Lee-Scott Academy 23

Madison Academy 36, North Jackson 32

Madison County 29, Randolph School 14

Mae Jemison 34, Lee-Huntsville 14

Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 36, McIntosh 14

McAdory 25, Bessemer City 6

McKenzie 28, Samson 14

Montgomery Academy 38, Prattville Christian Academy 7

Morgan Academy 47, Southern Academy 26

Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29

North Sand Mountain 55, Tanner 14

Northridge 45, Brookwood 16

Northside 36, Hamilton 0

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 24, OT

Ohatchee 28, Saks 8

Oneonta 31, Dora 17

Opelika 24, Carver-Montgomery 7

Opp 54, Daleville 6

Oxford 59, Pell City 20

Pickens County 34, Lynn 12

Piedmont def. Weaver, forfeit

Pinson Valley 34, Jackson Olin 18

Pisgah 42, Whitesburg Christian 40, 2OT

Plainview 30, Geraldine 16

Pleasant Grove 35, Carver-Birmingham 0

Prattville 35, Dothan 0

Priceville 45, Wilson 27

Ramsay 47, Cordova 0

Randolph County 33, Horseshoe Bend 12

Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0

Reeltown 34, Goshen 13

Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18

Sheffield 47, Lexington 41

Slocomb 48, Houston Academy 0

Southeastern 20, Sand Rock 7

Sparkman 21, Austin 14

Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14

Springville 42, Scottsboro 28

St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 7

Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton County 0

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0

Tallassee 49, Elmore County 21

Theodore 28, Murphy 6

Thompson 35, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Trinity Presbyterian 26, Pike County 0

Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6

Valley Head 34, Gaylesville 28

Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa County 10

Vincent 41, Fayetteville 34

Vinemont def. Tarrant, forfeit

Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

West End 56, Gaston 20

West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15

Westbrook Christian 50, Locust Fork 14

Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37

Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0

Winfield 14, Susan Moore 7

Winterboro 15, Wadley 12

Woodland 33, Donoho 14

Woodville 34, Sumiton Christian 32, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Daphne vs. Foley, ccd.

Elberta vs. B.C. Rain, ppd.

Fairhope vs. Davidson, ccd.

Francis Marion vs. Central Coosa, ccd.

Fruitdale vs. Choctaw County, ccd.

Gulf Shores vs. Robertsdale, ccd.

Helena vs. Pelham, ccd.

Ider vs. Section, ccd.

Montevallo vs. Wilcox Central, ccd.

Orange Beach vs. Greene County, ccd.

Pike Road vs. Rehobeth, ccd.

R.C. Hatch vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.

Robert E. Lee vs. Russell County, ccd.

Saint Luke’s Episcopal vs. Clarke County, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Southern Choctaw vs. Millry, ccd.

Spanish Fort vs. Baldwin County, ccd.

T.R. Miller vs. Bayside Academy, ppd.

Talladega County Central vs. Victory Chr., ccd.

Thorsby vs. Calhoun, ccd.

Verbena vs. Barbour County, ccd.

W.S. Neal vs. Williamson, ppd.

Wenonah vs. Parker, ppd

