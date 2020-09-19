Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The remnants of Sally has moved east dragging the clouds out of our region although a southwest wind flow is bringing clouds north from The Gulf but generally drier air has moved in behind the hurricane and along with a weak front will bring generally cooler drier in for the weekend with only a small chance for a few showers well to the south.
As the cool air has moved in humidity values have fallen to more comfortable levels across Central Alabama. Weekend weather will be more typical for early October than mid-September through the weekend and on into the beginning next week.
There will still be a few high clouds associated with the tropical disturbance, now named Beta streaming in from The Western Gulf. This system is expected to drift along the South Coast Of Texas through the middle of next week. As it moves along the coast our rain chances will increase for the second half of the week. However, generally rain free conditions will remain through the rest of summer and into the first day of Autumn Tuesday.
Happy Last Weekend Of Summer!
