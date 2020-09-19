Local organization raising money for clear mask campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Adjacent Space is local organization that advocates for the Deaf and hard of hearing. They’ve started a new campaign to help end a unique challenge the community is facing during the pandemic.
“Covid has made an impact across the deaf communities across our state," Adjacent Space co-founder Trey Gordon said. “A full face covering is nice for you and me, but the thing is is that when we cover up with a full face mask, we are missing a lot of valuable information.”
With the statewide mask mandates, communication can be a struggle for Deaf people, Gordon said.
“If you have a full face covering, like a cloth mask, you don’t get that tone or emotion that the person is emoting,” Gordon said. "That is a very important and complex piece of information that is missing from the communication.”
The Clear Mask Campaign is collecting donations to purchase clear masks to distribute to members of the Deaf, Hard-of-hearing and Deafblind communities, as well as sign language interpreters and teachers for the Deaf.
“The mask is so helpful for us,” Gordon said. "We have full accessibility to not only the words, but the tone, the complexity of the language and that makes it more accurate as far as what is being conveyed.”
Gordon said he is around $100 short of his $1,700 goal. Once reached, he will be able to give out more than 400 masks.
“If we reach our goal, we are not going to stop there, we are going to continue on to be able to purchase more masks and provide more masks to the community," Gordon said. “When people are signing, we need that full understanding between the people to be able to understand."
Adjacent Space is collaborating with Alabama Black Deaf Advocates, Alabama Association of the Deaf, Sign Language Interpreting Services, M&N Language Services and BrightSigns on the Clear Mask Campaign.
The campaign is over at the end of the month. You can donate here.
