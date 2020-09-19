Investigators offering reward for help in JeffCo cold case

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving the case of a Fairfield man who they say was shot and killed before his house was set on fire.
Deputies responded to a fully-involved house fire at Grand Oaks Road in the Fairfield area on August 28th. After searching the home, fire and rescue responders found 60-year-old Kenneth Eugene Brown dead in a bedroom.
Detectives believe the homicide and the house fire is connected.
Frank Barefield with Crime Stoppers says police found the victim’s burned jeep in Midfield.
“The person that took Kenny Brown’s Jeep obviously didn’t have a vehicle there, so it almost looks like it’s someone who Kenny knew,” said Barefield. “It’s strange to kill someone and steal their vehicle and burn it.”
You can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You could receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
