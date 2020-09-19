3 cyclists struck and injured in Mountain Brook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 3 cyclists who were hit by a car Saturday morning are reported to be in stable condition.
According to Alabama Lt. Bomar with the Mountain Brook Fire Department, around 10 a.m. a motorist making a left turn at Mountain Brook Parkway at Overhill Road thought he’d cleared the cyclists as they were crossing the street, but he in fact had not.
The driver struck all three cyclists and each was transported to an area hospital. According to Mtn Brook FD, the cyclists are reported to be in non-critical condition.
