UA System: COVID-19 cases reach record low

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A record low in COVID-19 student cases at the University of Alabama.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the UA system, which includes UAB and UAH has increased but there is a big decrease in positive cases on the University of Alabama campus and a decline at UAB.
Alabama had 119 positives over the last week but that’s down from 294 from the previous week.
The University of Alabama System now reports 2,729 positive COVID-19 cases among students since testing began August 19.
The breakdown of those student cases by university:
UA - 2,461
UAB - 221
UAH - 47
In his report to the Board of Trustees at the annual meeting Thursday, UA System Chancellor Finis St. John said the UA System Health and Safety plan is working well. "We faced worrisome trends on our campuses, but we were prepared. We addressed the issues as they arose and made informed decisions.
“We trusted our plan and our people, and everyone had the courage to see this through,” St. John reported to the Trustees, thanking them for setting the bar high to overcome historic challenges. “You can be proud of the innumerable people who have worked to execute your vision,” he said.
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit https://uasystem.edu/covid-19-dashboard
