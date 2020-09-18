Tuscaloosa city school teachers prepare for in person teaching Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city schools is going from remote learning to face to face teaching much sooner than the nine weeks the school board originally planned for.
In-person teaching at elementary and middle schools starts Monday September 21st. Students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School will notice several measures taken to make them safer from COVID-19.
Shalena Cannon’s third grade class will be seated where they are not facing each other. There are markers on the floor in her classroom and others to show students where to stand to make social distancing easier. The school’s supply closet is well-stocked with disinfectant wipes, masks and other items needed to keep classrooms clean. Teachers said they used most of the summer and the first four weeks of the school year to make sure classrooms are set up properly to promote safety and social distancing.
“The water bottles are set out at each one of their seating locations to ensure that we limit the amount of time that children are able to maneuver about the classroom as well as ensuring that we are not all putting mouths around the same water fountain,” Cannon said.
All three high schools in the Tuscaloosa City School system will start face to face teaching on Monday September 28th.
