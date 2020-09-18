Tuscaloosa city school teachers prepare for in person teaching Monday

Shalena Cannon’s third grade class will be seated where they are not facing each other. There are markers on the floor in her classroom and others to show students where to stand to make social distancing easier. The school’s supply closet is well-stocked with disinfectant wipes, masks and other items needed to keep classrooms clean. Teachers said they used most of the summer and the first four weeks of the school year to make sure classrooms are set up properly to promote safety and social distancing.