TCS board member suggests using UVC to disinfect schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School students return to in-person class Monday. One of the board member’s who voted no is proposing a plan to help get the schools ready for their students return and keep them safe while they’re there.
District One Tuscaloosa City Schools board member Reverend Matthew Wilson is one of the three board members who voted no to have students return to class so soon. However, since the majority of the board voted in favor it, he’s proposing they look into using UVC to thoroughly sanitize the schools.
WBRC spoke to one of the company’s Wilson has been in contact with to get more information on why he think’s this method would be effective in our schools. Owners of UVC CDE Sanitation Services said Ultraviolet light kills almost 100 percent of all pathogens and is CDC and FDA approved to be used in hospitals.
Research shows Ultraviolet can destroy a virus’ DNA and the cleaning method can be used in between classes in the rooms and after school when students leave.
“You are using exactly what they are using to protect your kids, your staff and the community. I think it’s incumbent upon the board members, city council, elected officials to not just continue to do things they way we’ve done in the past but to look at how we can do things better,” said Tony Gines, co-owner of UVC CDE Sanitation Services.
Tuscaloosa City Schools will have students using a staggered in-person school schedule two days a week. Students in elementary and middle schools begin Monday and high school students start the following week. Green group students will go to school Mondays and Tuesdays. The Gray group will go to school Wednesdays and Thursdays.
