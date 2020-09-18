State health experts optimistic about Alabama and Auburn football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Earlier this week, we learned from Nick Saban that Alabama players are being tested for COVID-19 daily, a step that health officials say is impressive.
Missouri will be down 12 players when they face Alabama due to COVID-19, but Alabama has only had about a handful of cases since the summer among players.
Auburn football also has no new cases in advance of their first game after almost a dozen players tested positive earlier this month.
The two Power 5 schools have been emphasizing to students on campus that football season depends on them committing to social distancing, mask-wearing and being extra careful, something Dr. Scott Harris says has been well done lately.
“I believe they’ve done a good job coming up with a plan to protect the student athletes, you know what happens between the sidelines, I think you can control pretty well and they’ve done really good things to make that happen and keep student athletes in a bubble to the extent possible,” said Dr. Scott Harris.
He cautions that it’s what happens off the field that will keep the ball in play.
