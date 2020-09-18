Sideline Game of the Week: American Christian Academy dominates Bibb County 56-13 to remain undefeated

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 1 ranked American Christian Academy dominated No.2 Bibb County 56-13 in Class 4A, Region 3 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
American Christian Academy running back Brandon Waller led the Patriots with five touchdowns on the night. ACA led Bibb County 35-13 at the half and went on to win it 56-13.
Bibb County running back and UCLA commit Deshun Murrell scored the Choctaws only two touchdowns.
Bibb County falls to 4-1 on the season overall as ACA remains undefeated at 5-0.
