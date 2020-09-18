National Faith and Blue weekend with Birmingham Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police will take part in a National Faith and Blue Weekend in October aimed at connecting officers with people in the community through houses of worship.
The Birmingham Police Department along with other national law enforcement groups, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and MovementForward, Inc.'s One Congregation One Precinct (OneCOP) initiative are jointly organizing the project.
The mission of NFBW is to facilitate safer, stronger and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement officers and residents through local houses of worship. “Finding common ground and ensuring justice for all starts with collaborative and respectful communication and the National Faith and Blue Weekend is evidence of leadership by example,” said Jason Porter, senior vice president, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “Through its mission focused and highly diverse group of faith-based and policing organization leaders, this initiative is laser focused on facilitating positive and actionable community relations between citizens and law enforcement across our Nation. As America’s public safety partner, it’s our honor to support this grassroots effort to strengthen police-community relations in neighborhoods across the country.”
NFBW is slated for October 9 – 12, 2020 with planned activities such as community dialogues, service projects and other interactive experiences. NFBW is an unprecedented national law enforcement-community engagement project involving nearly every major national law enforcement group in the United States of America along with the three entities in the federal government that deal most directly with policing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.