Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Dr. Misty Smith

On this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike sits down with Dr. Misty Smith, also known as “The Love Doctor.” Dr. Smith is a licensed therapist and a certified sex therapist. You might have seen her on Good Day Alabama, but the two have an extended conversation on how to keep your romantic relationships healthy through communication, especially during this pandemic.
