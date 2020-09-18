Health officials still watching for Labor Day COVID-19 spike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public health officials are watching case numbers as the impact of summer’s last holiday comes into focus.
Dr. Michael Saag heads UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division. Saag said on one hand, the state is doing well, but he has concerns that is going to change.
Dr. Saag said the state saw a surge in July. Then things improved in August, mainly Saag said due to Governor Ivey’s mandatory facemask order.
But now, he and health departments in the state are seeing an increase in the number of cases. Saag is worried about a complacency setting in where people are not taking the proper safety measures.
Saag said numbers have improved on college campuses because students are taking the disease seriously, but the problem he believes will be schools.
“I’m a little bit worried about K-12, not because they are doing anything wrong but we are not having aggressive testing there because they don’t have any capacity. So there could be some spread that could happen in the schools and those kids will go home so mom and dad or grandma or grandpa could be infected,” Saag said.
Health departments are still watching for increases. At this point, we have seen about 20,000 more positive cases of coronavirus and almost 300 deaths since Labor Day.
