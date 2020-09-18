GuideSafe supporters want more downloads of COVID exposure notification app

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people are downloading UAB’s Guidesafe app to help detect possible exposure to the coronavirus.
School officials provided an update on the program Friday.
So far, there have been 62,000 downloads of the Guidesafe app. 133 have been notified that they have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
UAB is hoping a lot more people will be downloading the app in the future.
UAB is working with Apple and Google. The app is simple to operate.
School officials said there was a glitch with the app this week, but it was corrected.
Dr. Michael Saag said their latest numbers show hotspots on campuses like the University of Alabama have improved. He credits students doing a better job of wearing masks and social distancing.
While students at UAB and other campuses have used the app, a top UAB information specialist said the program can grow even more nationally.
“We would like three hundred million people to download this app. We would like everybody to use it. If you want to go to football games, download the app. If you want to go to bars, download the app. It will help protect us and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Curtis Carver, UAB Chief Information Officer, said.
UAB emphasizes one thing - you won’t be identified. The information is confidential, but Carver said the app works and it will help identify problem areas, hopefully slowing the spread of the infectious disease.
