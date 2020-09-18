BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off with some cloud cover and a variety of temperatures. Areas along and north of I-20/59 are cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Areas south of Birmingham are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are dry right now, and we should stay dry today. We are watching a cold front that will move into Central Alabama later today providing us lower humidity levels and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. It will remain breezy today as the cold front moves through. Plan for northerly winds to continue this afternoon at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop below average as we head into the weekend.
SIDELINE FORECAST: If you have plans to see a high school football game this evening, the weather should be fantastic! Temperatures are likely to start in the low to mid 70s around 7 p.m. Once the games end, temperatures will likely dip into the mid to upper 60s. You might need a light jacket. We should remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
FIRST ALERT FOR A HAZY SKY: With northerly winds bringing in cooler air to the north, there is potential that smoke from the wildfires in the western United States could move into the Southeast today and tomorrow. If the sky looks a little hazy, it is the smoke. The smoke will not be at the surface. It will be elevated thousands of feet in the air.
FIRST ALERT FOR COOLER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND: This weekend will be our first weekend of fall-like temperatures! Tomorrow morning should feel refreshing with lows in the low to mid 60s. Highs Saturday will likely climb into the mid 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower south of I-20, but most of us will remain dry. Sunday morning could be even cooler with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s. We should see more sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Looks like a picture perfect weekend to spend some time outdoors.
NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking mostly dry with comfortable temperatures. Highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s with lows dipping down into the 50s. Tuesday morning could be our coolest morning of the next seven days with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. We might gradually warm up by the end of the week with highs in the 80s. I’m keeping us dry for next week, but rain chances could go up Wednesday or Thursday depending on what happens with Tropical Depression 22 in the western Gulf of Mexico.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 22: Tropical Depression 22 (TD 22)formed in the western Gulf of Mexico yesterday evening. With very little steering to help move this system, it will likely sit in this area for the next five days. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 mph in a few days. It will likely receive the name “Wilfred” assuming another system in the Atlantic doesn’t form before TD 22. It will slowly move to the north and could shift to the west. It might be a be a big rainmaker for the coast of Texas depending on where it goes over the next several days. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 5-10 inches of rain along the Texas coast including Corpus Christi and Galveston. A few models hint it could travel to the north and eventually to the east and possibly impact Louisiana and parts of the Southeast by the middle of next week. Model support for this solution is limited, so it is not reflected in our seven day forecast. It will definitely be something to watch over the next five to seven days.
HURRICANE TEDDY: Teddy is a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It will move to the northwest and possibly move just to the east of Bermuda by early next week. It will then travel to the north and possibly impact Nova Scotia by next Tuesday.
We have a few extra disturbances to watch in the Atlantic, but none of them pose as a threat to the United States in the next five days.
