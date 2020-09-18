First Alert for cooler temperatures this weekend

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 22: Tropical Depression 22 (TD 22)formed in the western Gulf of Mexico yesterday evening. With very little steering to help move this system, it will likely sit in this area for the next five days. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 mph in a few days. It will likely receive the name “Wilfred” assuming another system in the Atlantic doesn’t form before TD 22. It will slowly move to the north and could shift to the west. It might be a be a big rainmaker for the coast of Texas depending on where it goes over the next several days. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 5-10 inches of rain along the Texas coast including Corpus Christi and Galveston. A few models hint it could travel to the north and eventually to the east and possibly impact Louisiana and parts of the Southeast by the middle of next week. Model support for this solution is limited, so it is not reflected in our seven day forecast. It will definitely be something to watch over the next five to seven days.