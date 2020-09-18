Family of Maine couple asks public for cards to celebrate 65th anniversary

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - A couple should be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a big party this year. But the pandemic has thrown a kink in those plans.
On Oct. 1, Marilyn and Dwaine Giles will have shared 65 years' worth of smooches.
“I don’t know why she had me that long to be honest with you,” Dwaine Giles said.
He married the girl next door - literally. Marilyn lived in the house next to him when they started courting.
“You know how he proposed? He said, ‘Let’s get married.' That was his proposal,” she said.
Not the most romantic, but their relationship is a special one.
“I always told him I married him for his car. He had an old 60’s jeep,” she says.
The pair bought a farm house in Garland for $1,000 and had three kids.
Their secret for marital longevity?
“You have to say, 'Yes, dear. Yes, dear. Yes, dear,” she said.
“I told her I’d give her 70 years and then that was the end of it," he said.
The Giles' large family was planning on throwing them a party but decided against it because of the virus, Marilyn Giles said.
“With relationships it’s not always lovey-dovey but there’s a commitment that stays strong so that’s what I look up to in them,” said their niece, Paula Dyer.
The family had another idea. Their daughter Kathy Doore put out a request on Facebook for folks to mail her parents cards. The goal is to get 100 cards by their anniversary.
“Where I couldn’t have a party, that’s my party,” Marilyn Giles said.
If you’d like to wish these two a happy anniversary, you can send a card to:
Marilyn & Dwaine Giles
469 Center Road
Garland, Maine 04939
Copyright 2020 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.