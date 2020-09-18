Drugs, handgun found during search warrant

Drug investigation (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | September 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:30 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County detectives said they found ecstasy, marijuana and a handgun during a search warrant.

Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday, September 17 in the 4800 block of Avenue N in Birmingham.

During the search, detectives got 10g of Ecstasy, 19.46g of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd Vernon Bradford, 41, was charged with Certain Person’s Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Bradford had other drug charges pending at the time of his arrest. His bonds for both new and pending charges total $91,300.

