Civilian volunteers advised to avoid Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend in Sally’s aftermath

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are reeling from the damage we’ve shown you in video and photos of the Alabama Gulf Coast of trees, powerlines and homes in pieces.
While that might make you want to grab your work gloves and head south to lend a hand, it could be too soon.
The latest update from first responders is that tens of thousands of people are still without power and power crews from 19 states are on the ground working on it.
With power lines down, splintered wood and shards of metal and glass littering the Alabama Gulf Coast, it’s a challenge for even the pros to navigate the carnage.
There is also a lack of basic necessities. “Water lines have broken, especially around the coast, and they have depleted the water system, the water tower and things of that nature,” said State Senator Chris Elliott.
Elliott was on the ground Friday and says it’s not cleaned up enough yet for civilian volunteers to come help.
“Please don’t come yet, it’s really a mess, there’s no other way to put that,” Elliott said from his vehicle.
Well-meaning volunteers could strain the already tight resources.
“We don’t have power, fuel is very limited, and food frankly is becoming a problem as things spoil without power,” Elliott noted.
As power is restored, that’s when the Gulf Coast will welcome a helping hand.
“A lot of our folks are going to need help getting their yards cleaned up and driveways cleared,” Elliott said.
Just hold on to the gloves until the power is back on.
Each city will use social media when it’s safe for people to come back.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.