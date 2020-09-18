Birmingham Museum of Art to reopen in October

“While the pandemic is far from over, we believe that art is a powerful medium, with the ability to both heal and entertain at a time when our community may need it most,” says R. Hugh Daniel Director, Dr. Graham C. Boettcher. “With the health and safety of our visitors and staff as our top priority, we are very excited to welcome visitors back to the BMA. Our spacious 150,000-square-foot facility and 30,000-square-feet of outdoor area, including the stunning and lush Red Mountain Garden Club Memorial Garden, provides members of our community with plenty of space to safely enjoy our vast collection of art from around the world. As always, we are proud to offer admission to the BMA completely free of charge.”