Birmingham Housing Authority offering free homework help for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority is preparing to roll out extra homework help for students.
Leaders worked to coordinate the virtual program because community centers are closed due to COVID and students who are working virtually may need extra help on assignments.
The free service starts Monday and is available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade in any subject. Tutors will help students one on one and in small groups.
“We know COVID-19 has brought a world of difference for everyone," said Wendy Brantley, Community Engagement - Community Center Supervisor for the Birmingham Housing Authority. "We know parents are having issues - they’re working from home. Youth need help. We thought we would come in and implement things that would help inform students, empower students and involve them in something that’s fun and meaningful.”
Virtual help starts at 2:00 p.m. every weekday and runs until 6:00 p.m.
For more information, you can visit www.habd.org. To participate, use meeting ID: 936 1905 8508 and password: 198278.
