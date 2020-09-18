Birmingham Housing Authority increasing COVID safety efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community spread is a major concern with COVID and Birmingham Housing Authority leaders are enhancing safety measures for residents.
Leaders say there have been positive cases reported at some of the communities, but thankfully there have not been any outbreaks and they working to put in place more preventative measures.
They continue to post signs around housing communities with reminders about social distancing and wearing masks. There is a big push to make more testing available. Another site will open next Friday for testing and the agency is using some of its CARES Act money to get 2 mobile COVID testing facilities that could be used if they see an outbreak.
Money is also being used to get you some of the basic things needed to try and protect yourself from COVID.
“We’re in the process now of getting ready to distribute lots of PPE to our residents. Things like hand sanitizer, masks, and cleaning supplies," said Sherea Harris-Turner, Director of Communications.
The agency also plans to use some of the money for things like touchless bathroom sites, hazardous duty pay for employees, Wi-Fi at sites, computers for students, self-service check-in kiosks for offices, and utility payments for residents under eviction.
If you need a COVID test, the site open next Friday is at the Kimbrough Homes Public Housing Community. It’s open from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. You don’t have to have symptoms to get a test.
