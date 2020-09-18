Birmingham City School leaders continue to push to register students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools continues to work to get students registered for the year.
School leaders say they have over 20,500 students registered and counting, but there is still an aggressive push to get more students signed up for the school year.
On their website, Birmingham City School leaders noted the district serves over 23,000 students. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan started campaign efforts to get students registered well before the start of the year. The district wanted to make sure students were not only ready for day one, but were also accounted for in device distribution.
As we enter week 3 of virtual learning, leaders continue to push registration.
“Right now, schools are making calls to parents saying, ‘Hey, will you register your child’. It’s having the greatest impact out of all the other things we’re doing to make sure parents are aware,” said Cedric Tatum, Director of Educational Technology.
In terms of laptop distribution, leaders say they’re handing out between 600 - 700 devices daily. Students at Woodlawn High School got their laptops Friday. The goal is still to get every student a district issued device by the end of September.
