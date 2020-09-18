Birmingham City School leaders address connectivity issues with virtual learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders say they are working to help parents with connectivity issues with virtual learning.
The digital roll out was fast for Birmingham City Schools, but it was necessary.
“We do recognize that the pandemic has pushed us into a space where we’re implementing one to one in a manner that we would not have without the pandemic," said Cedric Tatum, Director of Educational Technology.
Birmingham City Schools is in week two of virtual learning. District leaders say they are aware of connectivity issues for students and say the primary issue is some families have not accessed their correct credentials to be able to log into the system. That’s a separate process from registration.
“New students who entered the district have to go to parent portal to claim their identity," Tatum said. “Have to activate their account to connect to all platforms. Could also be students last year who didn’t claim their identity."
District leaders say another challenge is getting parents to the right website addresses to log-in for classes.
“If you’re having trouble, reach out to the teachers and let the teacher do as much as she can to resolve the issue. If that doesn’t work, we do have a help desk set up,” said Tatum.
Parents are urged to call into the primary help desk center and the district is working to create help desk centers at every school. The number to call is 205-231-4747.
