August unemployment drops to 5.6%

(WBRC) - Alabama’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 5.6%, down from 7.9% in July as the state continues a decline from COVID-caused April spike to nearly 14%.
“The drop in the unemployment rate is certainly good news for Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey said in a written release this morning. “We have worked extremely hard to open Alabama’s businesses safely, and to put our hard-working families back to work. We know that challenges remain, and we will endeavor to meet them so that we can get back to our previous, pre-pandemic record setting employment numbers.”
Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the drop in August was larger than previous months' decrease.
“We are continuing to see our initial claims drop, staying under 10,000 for the past several weeks,” Washington said. “We regained another 22,200 jobs this month but are still down more than 86,000 from this time last year.”
Alabama’s unemployment rate was at a historic low of 2.7% in February.
Around the area, Jefferson County had a 6.6% unemployment rate, Shelby County had 3.8%, Walker County had 5.5%, Tuscaloosa County had 6.3%, St. Clair County had 4.7%, Blount County had 3.7%, Cullman County had 3.6%, Talladega County had 6.1%, Bibb County had 6.3% and Chilton County had 4.7%.
Around the area, Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was at 6.9%, Etowah County was at 7.2%, Talladega County was at 6.1%, St. Clair County was at 4.7%, Cleburne County was at 3.6%, Randolph County was at 3.6%% and Clay County was at 3.4%.
Around the area, Morgan County’s unemployment rate was at 4.5%, Limestone County was at 3.9%%, Madison County was at 4.7%%, Franklin County was at 3.6%, Marshall County was at 3.6%, Jackson County was at 4.4%, DeKalb County was at 3.8%, Lauderdale County was at 5% and Colbert County was at 6.2%.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in the state are: Clay County, 3.4%; Randolph, Franklin, Marshall, Cullman, Cleburne and Cherokee counties at 3.6%.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 14.8.%, Lowndes County at 13.8%, and Greene County at 10.9%.
Labor also noted today that several industries in August had record-high average weekly earnings.
