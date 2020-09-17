UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III out with shoulder injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Head football Coach Bill Clark released a statement on quarterback Tyler Johnston III’s injury.
“Tyler Johnston III has suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and is out indefinitely. Tyler is one of the best competitors I have ever coached and I know he will take his rehab very seriously to give himself a chance to play again this season. Our entire UAB family stands behind Tyler and we wish him the best during his recovery.”
The Blazers will play South Alabama on Saturday, September 26.
