Thrifting can help hurricane victims

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are in recovery mode Thursday in wake of Hurricane Sally.
Many here locally are wondering how they can help.
Members of the non-profit Hatching Hope had just returned home from Louisiana last week after helping people there following Hurricane Laura.
Now, they need your support to help those in the Alabama Gulf Coast.
“It was a wonderful experience to be able to go and to serve those people in need because it is devastating and it’s sad,” said Jessica Siniard.
Serving others is a labor of love for Siniard. She just got back Saturday from Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana after Hurricane Laura caused widespread destruction.
“We were able to do a giveaway for the people in Lafayette that had relocated because, you know, their homes have been destroyed in Lake Charles, and then on Friday we went into Lake Charles delivering supplies,” Siniard said.
She’s now encouraging others to support those who need help following Hurricane Sally by making a monetary donation to Hatching Hope.
“We provide disaster relief and humanitarian aid to people that have been displaced due to fire or other disaster such as hurricane or tornado,” Siniard explained.
You can also thrift with a purpose.
“So, monetarily is the best way to donate. However, the next best thing would be to come shop in our thrift studio here in Pelham,” Siniard said.
The store only has two full-time employees, so Siniard said nearly all of the proceeds from the store go directly toward relief efforts.
You can find more information about Hatching Hope and ways to donate by visiting their Facebook page.
