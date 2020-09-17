Thousands without power but progress being made after Sally’s damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamians remain without power the day after Hurricane Sally swept across the state, but crews are making progress in their non-stop efforts to restore service.
At 7 a.m. Alabama Power said it had about 160,000 customers without service statewide. By 11 a.m. that number dropped to around 130,000.
The Alabama Rural Electric Association reported around 90,000 outages from those electric cooperatives able to provide numbers. That was updated as of 4:30 a.m.
Most of the state’s outages are in the Mobile area where Sally first came on land, but there are disruptions in service elsewhere, including for central Alabama.
Alabama Power said central Alabama outages dropped from 26,000 to about 14,000 before noon.
Alabama Power outage rates in our area are currently being reported:
- Montgomery County: 5,300
- Elmore County: 2,000
- Butler County: 1,600
- Lowndes County: 1,500
- Elmore County: 1,500
- Autauga County: 1,300
- Tallapoosa County: 1,100
- Lee County: 400
- Dallas County: 300
- Wilcox County: 100
AREA reports outages from electric cooperatives, as of 4:30 a.m., in these areas:
- Baldwin EMC: 78281
- Central Alabama EC: 2215
- Covington EC: 763
- Dixie EC: 9
- Pea River EC:3
- Pioneer EC: 3242
- South Alabama EC: 1670
- Wiregrass EC: 0
- Tallapoosa River EC: 433
AREA said data remains unavailable from Clarke-Washington EMC and Southern Pine Electric Cooperative (Brewton) because conditions remained too dangerous to make assessments.
Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.
