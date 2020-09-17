1 Thompson travels to #2 Hewitt for ESPNU showdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday night, Sideline will feature one of the biggest games not only in the state, but in the nation, as Hewitt-Trussville takes on Thompson in Class 7A, Region 3.
This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU and it’s surrounded by all the hype as both the Warriors and Huskies are undefeated at 4-0.
“We’re just trying to preach to them let’s just go 1-0. Obviously the opportunity to play on ESPN is a great thing for our kids and this community, we’re excited considering we didn’t know if we were going to get to play football a few months ago," said Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd.
Last year, Hewitt beat Thompson 35-29 in the final regular season game, but Thompson had already won the region and home field advantage in the playoffs. With this match-up earlier in the season this year, Thompson head coach Mark Freeman believes there’s more pressure.
“These region games you have to win them and the next one is the most important one. Football in this state starts in November and we want to win enough to play in November and we have to win enough to put ourselves into a great position and it starts with games like this,” said Freeman.
Tickets for this match-up went on sale about a month ago and sold out within minutes. This is Hewitt’s first official home game and Coach Floyd believes the stakes couldn’t be any higher.
“I enjoy coaching in games like this because I think it’s a great opportunity for our guys, I told our kids we’re making a memory this week, It’s on ESPN, it’s one versus two, what else can you ask for? At the end of the day, you want to be ranked at the end of the season,” Floyd said.
Both teams are stacked with D1 talent and believe this game will come down to experience.
Thompson vs. Hewitt kickoff at 7:30 pm CT.
