The Talk: BCRI presents ‘Surviving While Black in America’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News reporter Jeh Jeh Pruitt will participate in a discussion sponsored by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
THE TALK: Surviving While Black in America will explore parenting in 2020. “The Talk” is the conversation every black parent must have with their children as it relates to racism, injustice, policing and simply surviving in America.
Pruitt and Mrs. Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum aka “Mama Woodfin” will give insight to their experiences as parents.
The event will air live on Facebook and Youtube at noon.
