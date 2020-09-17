Sally moving out; Condition improve in Alabama

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain fairly active with two systems worth watching. Sally will move out and eventually dissipate. We are watching a tropical system trying to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Teddy. The system trying to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico has a high chance to form in the next couple of days. With very little steering, this system will likely stay in the western Gulf of Mexico for several days. It could produce heavy rainfall for parts of Mexico and perhaps along the Texas coast. The forecast of where it will go is highly uncertain. A few models eventually move the system northwards towards Louisiana by the middle of next week. Some keep it in the southwest Gulf and have it moving into Mexico. We have several days to watch. If anything changes, we will let you know.