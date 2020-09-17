Sally moving out; Condition improve in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We continue to watch Tropical Depression Sally which is beginning to move into Georgia this morning. Bulk of the heavy rain is now in Georgia and moving into South Carolina where they are dealing with numerous flash flood warnings. We were spared the heavy rain and flood threat thanks to the southerly and easterly track it took yesterday. We are starting the day with some spotty showers, so you might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning as some roads are slick. Greatest chance to see rain this morning will be in east Alabama.
Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It remains breezy with east-northeast winds at 10-15 mph. Most of the showers should move out of Alabama by late this morning giving us a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a small chance a few showers could develop this afternoon, but rain chances appear low at 30%. We’ll stay mostly cloudy and breezy today with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the low to mid 80s. Temperatures could trend a few degrees cooler in east Alabama with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today is likely our warmest day out of the next five to seven days.
FIRST ALERT FOR COOLER TEMPERATURES: It will feel very nice and refreshing tomorrow as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. Friday is shaping up to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with high temperatures approaching 80°F. It will remain breezy with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Even cooler air is expected as we head into next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST: This weekend is going to be amazing! If you are a fan of fall weather, you will love the temperatures. Saturday will likely stay mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance for a stray shower. Best chance for rain will likely occur south of I-20/59. Temperatures are expected to start out in the lower 60s with highs in the mid 70s. Once the cold front moves through, clouds will begin to clear out of here by Sunday. Sunday is looking dry with more sunshine. Morning temperatures could start in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will also be significantly lower making it feel refreshing outside.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is staying dry and cool for the first half of next week. Morning temperatures will be cool and very refreshing as we drop into the 50s. You might need the light jacket in the late evenings and early mornings! Our coolest morning could occur Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s. A few spots in east Alabama have the potential to drop into the upper 40s. It will actually feel like fall on the first day of autumn!
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain fairly active with two systems worth watching. Sally will move out and eventually dissipate. We are watching a tropical system trying to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Teddy. The system trying to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico has a high chance to form in the next couple of days. With very little steering, this system will likely stay in the western Gulf of Mexico for several days. It could produce heavy rainfall for parts of Mexico and perhaps along the Texas coast. The forecast of where it will go is highly uncertain. A few models eventually move the system northwards towards Louisiana by the middle of next week. Some keep it in the southwest Gulf and have it moving into Mexico. We have several days to watch. If anything changes, we will let you know.
HURRICANE TEDDY: Teddy is spinning away in the Central Atlantic Ocean with sustained winds up to 105 mph. It is forecast to become a major hurricane in the next 24 hours. Bermuda will need to keep an eye on this storm as it moves to the northwest. Long range models hint that parts of the far Northeast United States will have to watch Teddy too. The European model hints it could take a left turn and possibly impact parts of Maine next week. There is way too much uncertainty to know exactly where Teddy will go. It is very unlikely that it will impact the Southeast United States.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.